Un posibil scenariu în războiul dintre Rusia și Ucraina. Sergiy Gerasymchuk, expert ucrainean în securitate: „Numai epuizarea ambelor părți poate duce la o încetare viabilă a focului” | Interviu

POKROVSK, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 8: 58 years-old Ukrainian officer Victor, commander of the 33rd Brigade drives his Leopard 2A4, at an undisclosed location near Pokrovsk as the Russia-Ukraine war continues in Donetsk Region, Ukraine on October 8, 2024. Russian forces persist in their efforts to push forward toward the strategically important city of Pokrovsk in the Donbas region. Maciek Musialek / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM