Kamchatka earthquake, tsunami warning issued in Japan. In the city of Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, following the tsunami triggered by the magnitude 8.8 earthquake that struck Russia. A tsunami warning is still in effect in Japan, but the waves that hit the country's coasts were mild at this time, and no serious damage has been reported.