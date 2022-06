epa10019920 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a working visit to the Black Sea port city of Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, 18 June 2022. During his visit to the Mykolaiv region, President Zelenskyy held a meeting concerning the current situation in the region, the presidential office said in a statement. He met with representatives of the regional military command to discuss the situation on the 'war zone on land and in the Black Sea.' EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES