Handout photo shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stands in front of a F-16 fighter jet in the hangar of the Skrydstrup Airbase in Vojens, northern Denmark, on August 20, 2023. Washington has told Denmark and the Netherlands that they will be permitted to hand over their F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine when the country's pilots are trained to operate them, the US State Department said on August 18, 2023. Both Denmark and the Netherlands are leading the program to train Ukraine's pilots on the F-16 / Profimedia Images