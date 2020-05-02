De Mihai Toma,

Actorul fusese diagnosticat în iarna lui 2019 cu o tumoră cerebrală inoperabilă.

Are un fiu de un an și jumătate

Verdictul crunt al bolii ireversibile venea la doar câteva săptămâni după ce el și Vannesa deveniseră părinții micuțului Weston, primul lor copil.

Lloyd era nepotul actorului Christopher Lloyd.

Anunțul decesului a fost făcut de agentul său.

Zach Braff, coleg în distribuția ”Scrubes”, îl evocă pe Lloyd ca fiind ”unul dintre cei mai amuzanți actori cu care am avut bucuria de a lucra vreodată”.

Regizorul Bill Lawrence, cel care a creat comedia ”Scrubs” și l-a distribuit pe Lloyd și în sitcomul ”Cougar Town”, l-a numit ”un tip atât de cumsecade”.

Llyod are specializat pe rolurile din seriale, fiind și pe afișul serialelor ”Seinfeld” ori ”Neveste disperate”.

Lloyd era și un muzician pasionat. A fost chitarist în ”The Blanks” și ”The Butties”, o trupă tribută Beatles.

