De Mihai Toma,

Actorul fusese diagnosticat în iarna lui 2019 cu o tumoră cerebrală inoperabilă.

Are un fiu de un an și jumătate

Verdictul crunt al bolii ireversibile venea la doar câteva săptămâni după ce el și Vannesa deveniseră părinții micuțului Weston, primul lor copil.

Lloyd era nepotul actorului Christopher Lloyd.

Anunțul decesului a fost făcut de agentul său.

Zach Braff, coleg în distribuția ”Scrubes”, îl evocă pe Lloyd ca fiind ”unul dintre cei mai amuzanți actori cu care am avut bucuria de a lucra vreodată”.

Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors Ive ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020

Regizorul Bill Lawrence, cel care a creat comedia ”Scrubs” și l-a distribuit pe Lloyd și în sitcomul ”Cougar Town”, l-a numit ”un tip atât de cumsecade”.

Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/JRzlLKhqHB — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 1, 2020

Llyod are specializat pe rolurile din seriale, fiind și pe afișul serialelor ”Seinfeld” ori ”Neveste disperate”.

Lloyd era și un muzician pasionat. A fost chitarist în ”The Blanks” și ”The Butties”, o trupă tribută Beatles.

Sam Lloyds band “The Blanks” singing: Somewhere Over the Rainbow https://t.co/OPsLFGr7BG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020

Citeşte şi:

LIVE UPDATE | 11 decese provocate de COVID-19, anunţate sâmbătă. Bilanţul a ajuns la 755

Ce ar fi spus ministrul Vela dacă s-ar fi trezit cu protestatarii față de Starea de Urgență la ușa cabinetului?

LIVE UPDATE | Coronavirus în România: doar 165 de noi infectări în ultimele 24 de ore

GSP.RO Ana Muntean, amenințată după clipul controversat cu Ciprian Marica! Prima reacție a soților Muntean