„Iată câteva dintre cântecele mele preferate de anul acesta. Ca de obicei, am avut consultări valoroase pe această temă cu gurul familiei noastre la capitolul muzică, Sasha, pentru a alcătui această listă. Sper să găsești o melodie nouă pe care să o asculți”, a scris Barack Obama pe Twitter.
Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020
Lista melodiilor preferate ale lui Barack Obama în 2020:
1. ‘Savage Remix – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
2. ‘Love Is The King – Jeff Tweedy
3. ‘FRANCHISE – Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.
4. ‘Nada – Lido Pimienta ft. Li Saumet
5. ‘Cant Do Much – Waxahatchee
6. ‘The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby
7. ‘Ghosts – Bruce Springsteen
8. ‘Levitating – Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby
9. ‘The Climb Back – J. Cole
10. ‘Repeat – J Hus ft. Koffee
11. ‘Damage – H.E.R.
12. ‘Summer 2020 – Jhené Aiko
13. ‘Brave – Ruston Kelly
14. ‘Uwrongo (Edit) – Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion & Ami Faku
15. ‘Better Distractions – Faye Webster
16. ‘Lemonade – Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna & NAV
17. ‘Blue World – Mac Miller
18. ‘CUT EM IN – Anderson .Paak ft. Rick Ross
19. ‘Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
20. ‘Mecca – Spillage Village, Jid & EARTHGANG
21. ‘La Difícil – Bad Bunny
22. ‘Essence – WizKid ft. Tems
23. ‘All My Girls Like To Fight – Hope Tala
24. ‘Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers
25. ‘SUN CAME OUT – Gunna
26. ‘Remember Where You Are – Jessie Ware
27. ‘4 My Ppl – Goodie Mob
28. ‘Distance – Yebba
29. ‘one life, might live – Little Simz
Pe 18 decembrie, Barack Obama a publicat pe Twitter și lista cu filmele preferate din 2020. Fostul președinte al SUA a pus documentarul românesc Colectiv printre recomandările sale din acest an.
Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, Ive expanded the list to include visual storytelling that Ive enjoyed this year, regardless of format. pic.twitter.com/a8BS8jDkSs— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2020
Pe 17 decembrie, Obama a dezvăluit și care au fost cărțile lui preferate din acest an.
As 2020 comes to a close, I wanted to share my annual lists of favorites. Ill start by sharing my favorite books this year, deliberately omitting what I think is a pretty good book – A Promised Land – by a certain 44th president. I hope you enjoy reading these as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/UHk4RA9dow— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 17, 2020
