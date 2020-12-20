„Iată câteva dintre cântecele mele preferate de anul acesta. Ca de obicei, am avut consultări valoroase pe această temă cu gurul familiei noastre la capitolul muzică, Sasha, pentru a alcătui această listă. Sper să găsești o melodie nouă pe care să o asculți”, a scris Barack Obama pe Twitter.

Lista melodiilor preferate ale lui Barack Obama în 2020:

1.  ‘Savage Remix – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
2.  ‘Love Is The King – Jeff Tweedy

3.  ‘FRANCHISE – Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.
4.  ‘Nada – Lido Pimienta ft. Li Saumet
5.  ‘Cant Do Much – Waxahatchee
6.  ‘The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby
7.  ‘Ghosts – Bruce Springsteen
8.  ‘Levitating – Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby

9.  ‘The Climb Back – J. Cole
10. ‘Repeat – J Hus ft. Koffee
11. ‘Damage – H.E.R.
12. ‘Summer 2020 – Jhené Aiko
13. ‘Brave – Ruston Kelly
14. ‘Uwrongo (Edit) – Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion & Ami Faku
15. ‘Better Distractions – Faye Webster

16. ‘Lemonade – Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna & NAV
17. ‘Blue World – Mac Miller
18. ‘CUT EM IN – Anderson .Paak ft. Rick Ross
19. ‘Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
20. ‘Mecca – Spillage Village, Jid & EARTHGANG
21. ‘La Difícil – Bad Bunny
22. ‘Essence – WizKid ft. Tems
23. ‘All My Girls Like To Fight – Hope Tala
24. ‘Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers
25. ‘SUN CAME OUT – Gunna

26. ‘Remember Where You Are – Jessie Ware
27. ‘4 My Ppl – Goodie Mob
28. ‘Distance – Yebba
29. ‘one life, might live – Little Simz

Pe 18 decembrie, Barack Obama a publicat pe Twitter și lista cu filmele preferate din 2020. Fostul președinte al SUA a pus documentarul românesc Colectiv printre recomandările sale din acest an.

Pe 17 decembrie, Obama a dezvăluit și care au fost cărțile lui preferate din acest an.


