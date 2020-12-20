„Iată câteva dintre cântecele mele preferate de anul acesta. Ca de obicei, am avut consultări valoroase pe această temă cu gurul familiei noastre la capitolul muzică, Sasha, pentru a alcătui această listă. Sper să găsești o melodie nouă pe care să o asculți”, a scris Barack Obama pe Twitter.



Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020

Lista melodiilor preferate ale lui Barack Obama în 2020:



1. ‘Savage Remix – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

2. ‘Love Is The King – Jeff Tweedy

3. ‘FRANCHISE – Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.

4. ‘Nada – Lido Pimienta ft. Li Saumet

5. ‘Cant Do Much – Waxahatchee

6. ‘The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby

7. ‘Ghosts – Bruce Springsteen

8. ‘Levitating – Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby

9. ‘The Climb Back – J. Cole

10. ‘Repeat – J Hus ft. Koffee

11. ‘Damage – H.E.R.

12. ‘Summer 2020 – Jhené Aiko

13. ‘Brave – Ruston Kelly

14. ‘Uwrongo (Edit) – Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion & Ami Faku

15. ‘Better Distractions – Faye Webster

16. ‘Lemonade – Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna & NAV

17. ‘Blue World – Mac Miller

18. ‘CUT EM IN – Anderson .Paak ft. Rick Ross

19. ‘Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

20. ‘Mecca – Spillage Village, Jid & EARTHGANG

21. ‘La Difícil – Bad Bunny

22. ‘Essence – WizKid ft. Tems

23. ‘All My Girls Like To Fight – Hope Tala

24. ‘Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers

25. ‘SUN CAME OUT – Gunna

26. ‘Remember Where You Are – Jessie Ware

27. ‘4 My Ppl – Goodie Mob

28. ‘Distance – Yebba

29. ‘one life, might live – Little Simz

Pe 18 decembrie, Barack Obama a publicat pe Twitter și lista cu filmele preferate din 2020. Fostul președinte al SUA a pus documentarul românesc Colectiv printre recomandările sale din acest an.

Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, Ive expanded the list to include visual storytelling that Ive enjoyed this year, regardless of format. pic.twitter.com/a8BS8jDkSs — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2020

Pe 17 decembrie, Obama a dezvăluit și care au fost cărțile lui preferate din acest an.

As 2020 comes to a close, I wanted to share my annual lists of favorites. Ill start by sharing my favorite books this year, deliberately omitting what I think is a pretty good book – A Promised Land – by a certain 44th president. I hope you enjoy reading these as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/UHk4RA9dow — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 17, 2020





