BMW-ul lui Tom Cruise, furat în timp ce acesta filma pentru o nouă peliculă din seria „Misiune Imposibilă”

The BMW X7 owned by Tom Cruise parked outside The Grand Hotel on Church Street in Birmingham, England on Tuesday August 24, the hours before it was stolen by car thieves early on Wednesday August 25. Security are seen standing close to the vehicle and hotel entrance where the keys were reportedly cloned before the vehicle was stolen with thousands of pounds worth of luggage taken too. The car was recovered by police using a vehicle tracker but all the contents had been removed. 24 Aug 2021