Printre marii câştigători ai evenimentului s-au mai numărat actorul Kevin Hart, aflat la prima sa apariţie publică de la gravul accident de maşină suferit în septembrie, dar și Zendaya, Cole Sprouse, Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Aniston și Pink, scrie Insider.
Iată lista completă a câștigătorilor de la Gala People’s Choice 2019:
Comedy movie of 2019
- „The Upside”
- „Yesterday”
- „The Hustle”
- „Men In Black: International”
- „Long Shot”
- „Little”
- „Good Boys”
- „Murder Mystery” – câștigător
Daytime talk show of 2019
- „The View”
- „Red Table Talk”
- „The Ellen DeGeneres Show” – câștigător
- „The Wendy Williams Show”
- „Live With Kelly and Ryan”
- „Today”
- „Good Morning America”
- „The Real”
Game changer of 2019
- LeBron James
- Megan Rapinoe
- Coco Gauff
- Drew Brees
- Alex Morgan
- Stephen Curry
- Serena Williams
- Simone Biles – câștigătoare
Pop podcast of 2019
- „Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness”
- „Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard”
- „Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe”
- „Whine Down with Jana Kramer”
- „Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown with Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider”
- „Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad” – câștigător
- „WTF with Marc Maron”
- „The Joe Rogan Experience”
Competition contestant of 2019
- Buddy Valastro, „Buddy Vs. Duff”
- Hannah Brown, „The Bachelorette” – câștigător
- Kodi Lee, „America’s Got Talent”
- T-Pain, „The Masked Singer”
- Colton Underwood, „The Bachelor”
- Tyler Cameron, „The Bachelorette”
- Tyler Oakley, „The Amazing Race”
- Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, „RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Social star of 2019
- Emma Chamberlain
- The Dolan Twins
- David Dobrik – câștigător
- Rickey Thompson
- The Ace Family
- Shane Dawson
- Liza Koshy
- Tana Mongeau
Beauty influencer of 2019
- James Charles
- Nikita Dragun
- Nikkie de Jager (NikkiTutorials)
- Jeffree Star
- Rachel Levin (RCL Beauty)
- Desi Perkins
- Jackie Aina
- Bretman Rock – câștigător
Competition show of 2019
- „American Idol”
- „RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- „America’s Got Talent” – câștigător
- „The Masked Singer”
- „The Bachelor”
- „The Voice”
- „The Bachelorette”
- „The Challenge”
Country artist of 2019
- Luke Combs
- Blake Shelton – câștigător
- Carrie Underwood
- Luke Bryan
- Thomas Rhett
- Kane Brown
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Maren Morris
Drama TV star of 2019
- Zendaya, „Euphoria” – câștigătoare
- Norman Reedus, „The Walking Dead”
- Sophie Turner, „Game of Thrones”
- Maisie Williams, „Game of Thrones”
- Millie Bobby Brown, „Stranger Things”
- Reese Witherspoon, „Big Little Lies”
- Lili Reinhart, „Riverdale”
- Sterling K. Brown, „This Is Us”
Show of 2019
- „Game of Thrones”
- „WWE Raw”
- „Stranger Things” – câștigător
- „The Walking Dead”
- „The Big Bang Theory”
- „Riverdale”
- „This Is Us”
- „Grey’s Anatomy”
Nighttime talk show of 2019
- „The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
- „The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” – câștigător
- „The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
- „Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- „The Late Late Show With James Corden”
- „Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”
- „Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
- „Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”
Reality show of 2019
- „Keeping Up with the Kardashians” – câștigător
- „Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
- „The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
- „The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
- „Queer Eye”
- „Bachelor in Paradise”
- „Vanderpump Rules”
- „Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”
Male movie star of 2019
- Robert Downey, Jr., „Avengers: Endgame” – câștigător
- Chris Hemsworth, „Avengers: Endgame”
- Tom Holland, „Spider-Man: Far From Home”
- Will Smith, „Aladdin”
- Keanu Reeves, „John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”
- Samuel L. Jackson, „Captain Marvel”
- Dwayne Johnson, „Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbes & Shaw”
- Adam Sandler, „Murder Mystery”
Comedy movie star of 2019
- Ali Wong, „Always Be My Maybe”
- Kevin Hart, „The Upside”
- Rebel Wilson, „Isn’t It Romantic”
- Adam Sandler, „Murder Mystery”
- Liam Hemsworth, „Isn’t It Romantic”
- Dwayne Johnson, „Fighting With My Family”
- Mindy Kaling, „Late Night”
- Noah Centineo, „The Perfect Date” – câștigător
Drama movie star of 2019
- Taron Egerton, „Rocketman”
- Cole Sprouse, „Five Feet Apart” – câștigător
- Zac Efron, „Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile”
- Lupita Nyong’o, „Us”
- Leonardo DiCaprio, „Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
- Brad Pitt, „Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
- Sarah Paulson, „Glass”
- Samule L. Jackson, „Glass”
Female movie star of 2019
- Millie Bobby Brown, „Godzilla: King of the Monsters”
- Scarlett Johansson, „Avengers: Endgame”
- Zendaya, „Spider-Man: Far From Home” – câștigător
- Sophie Turner, „Dark Phoenix”
- Jennifer Aniston, „Murder Mystery”
- Brie Larson, „Captain Marvel”
- Lupita Nyong’o, „Us”
- Tessa Thompson, „Men in Black: International”
Comedy act of 2019
- Kevin Kart, „Kevin Hart: Irresponsible 2” – câștigător
- Joe Rogan, „The Joe Rogan Show”
- Gabriel „Fluffy” Iglesias, „One Show Fits All”
- Trevor Noah, „The Trevor Noah Tour”
- Ken Jeong, „Ken Jeong: You Complete Me”
- Amy Schumer, „Amy Schumer: Growing”
- Colleen Ballinger, „Miranda Sings… You’re Welcome”
- Wanda Sykes, „Wanda Sykes: Not Normal”
Movie of 2019
- „Avengers: Endgame” – câștigător
- „Toy Story 4”
- „Captain Marvel”
- „Fash & Furious Presents: Hobbes & Shaw”
- „The Lion King”
- „John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”
- „Us”
- „Spider-Man: Far From Home”
Action movie of 2019
- „Avengers: Endgame” – câștigător
- „Spider-Man: Far From Home”
- „Captain Marvel”
- „John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”
- „Shazam!”
- „Godzilla: King of the Monsters”
- „Dark Phoenix”
- „Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbes & Shaw”
Drama movie of 2019
- „Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
- „Rocketman”
- „Five Feet Apart”
- „Glass”
- „Us”
- „Triple Frontier”
- „After” – câștigător
- „Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile”
Family movie of 2019
- „Toy Story 4”
- „The Lion King”
- „Aladdin” – câștigător
- „The Secret Life of Pets 2”
- „How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
- „The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”
- „Pokémon: Detective Pikachu”
- „The Angry Birds Movie 2”
Action movie star of 2019
- Robert Downey, Jr., „Avengers: Endgame”
- Chris Hemsworth, „Avengers: Endgame”
- Tom Holland, „Spider-Man: Far From Home” – câștigător
- Halle Berry, „John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”
- Keanu Reeves, „John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”
- Sophie Turner, „Dark Phoenix”
- Brie Larson, „Caption Marvel”
- Dwayne Johnson, „Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbes & Shaw”
Animated movie star of 2019
- America Ferrera, „How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
- Tom Hanks, „Toy Story 4”
- Kevin Hart, „The Secret Life of Pets”
- Chris Pratt, „The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”
- Tiffany Haddish, „The Secret Life of Pets”
- Awkwafina, „The Angry Birds Movie 2”
- Ryan Reynolds, „Detective Pikachu”
- Beyoncé, „The Lion King” – câștigător
Drama show of 2019
- „Grey’s Anatomy”
- „This Is Us”
- „Chicago P.D.”
- „Game of Thrones”
- „Stranger Things” – câștigător
- „Big Little Lies”
- „Riverdale”
- „The Walking Dead”
Comedy show of 2019
- „The Big Bang Theory” – câștigător
- „Saturday Night Live”
- „Modern Family”
- „The Good Place”
- „Grown-ish”
- „Veep”
- „Orange Is the New Black”
- „Schitt’s Creek”
Male TV star of 2019
- Kit Harington, „Game of Thrones”
- Cole Sprouse, „Riverdale” – câștigător
- Norman Reedus, „The Walking Dead”
- Finn Wolfhard, „Stranger Things”
- Jim Parsons, „The Big Bang Theory”
- Milo Ventimiglia, „This Is Us”
- Sterling K. Brown, „This Is Us”
- KJ Apa, „Riverdale”
Female TV star of 2019
- Mandy Moore, „This Is Us”
- Millie Bobby Brown, „Stranger Things” – câștigător
- Sophie Turner, „Game of Thrones”
- Danai Gurira, „The Walking Dead”
- Camila Mendes, „Riverdale”
- Lili Reinhart, „Riverdale”
- Maisie Williams, „Game of Thrones”
- Reese Witherspoon, „Big Little Lies”
Comedy TV star of 2019
- Leslie Jones, „Saturday Night Live”
- Kristen Bell, „The Good Place” – câștigătoare
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, „Veep”
- Tiffany Haddish, „The Last O.G.”
- Tracee Ellis Ross, „Black-ish”
- Jameela Jamil, „The Good Place”
- Yara Shahidi, „Grown-ish”
- Jim Parsons, „The Big Bang Theory”
Reality star of 2019
- Khloe Kardashian, „Keeping Up With the Kardashians” – câștigătoare
- Kylie Jenner, „Keeping up with the Kardashians”
- Kyle Richards, „The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
- Lisa Vanderpump, „The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
- NeNe Leakes, „The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
- Kandi Burruss, „The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
- Jonathan Van Ness, „Queer Eye”
- Antoni Porowski, „Queer Eye”
Bingeworthy show of 2019
- „Game of Thrones”
- „Orange Is the New Black”
- „Law & Order: SVU”
- „The Umbrella Academy”
- „Queer Eye”
- „Outlander” – câștigător
- „13 Reasons Why”
- „Stranger Things”
Sci-Fi/Fantasy show of 2019
- „Shadowhunters” is based on a book series. John Medland/Freeform
- „Stranger Things”
- „Shadowhunters” – câștigător
- „The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”
- „Supernatural”
- „The Flash”
- „The Umbrella Academy”
- „Arrow”
- „The 100”
Male artist of 2019
- Shawn Mendes – câștigător
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
- Drake
- Travis Scott
- Khalid
- Lil Nas X
- Bad Bunny
Female artist of 2019
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
- Cardi B
- Halsey
- Billie Eilish – câștigătoare
- Miley Cyrus
- Camila Cabello
- P!nk
Group of 2019
- Jonas Brothers
- BTS
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Panic! At the Disco
- CNCO
- Imagine Dragons
- The Chainsmokers
- BLACKPINK – câștigător
Song of 2019
- Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers
- „7 rings” by Ariana Grande
- „Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
- „Talk” by Khalid
- „I Don’t Care” by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
- „Dancing With a Stranger” by Sam Smith and Normani
- „Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish
- „Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello *WINNER*
Album of 2019
- „Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande
- „Free Spirit” by Khalid
- „WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’ by Billie Eilish
- „Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo
- „Happiness Begins” by the Jonas Brothers
- „No. 6 Collaborations Project” by Ed Sheeran
- „Death Race for Love” by Juice WRLD
- „Lover” by Taylor Swift – câștigător
Latin artist of 2019
- Daddy Yankee
- Anuel AA
- Maluma
- Karol G
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Natti Natasha
- Becky G – câștigătoare
Music video of 2019
- „Con Calma” by Daddy Yankee and Snow
- „ME!” by Taylor Swift feat. Brendan Urie of Panic! At the Disco
- „Kill This Love” by BLACKPINK – câștigător
- „7 rings” by Ariana Grande
- „Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish
- „Boy With Luv” by BTS feat. Halsey
- „Dancing With a Stranger” by Sam Smith and Normani
- „Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Concert tour of 2019
- BTS, „Love Yourself, Speak Yourself”
- Lady Gaga, „Enigma”
- Ariana Grande, „Sweetener”
- P!nk, „Beautiful Trauma”
- Justin Timberlake, „Man of the Woods”
- Jennifer Lopez, „It’s My Party”
- Cher, „Here We Go Again Tour”
- BLACKPINK, „BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour” – câștigător
Social celebrity of 2019
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
- Ellen Degeneres – câștigătoare
- Miley Cyrus
- Kim Kardashian West
- Cardi B
- Shawn Mendes
- Justin Bieber
Animal star of 2019
- Jiffpom
- Doug the Pug – câștigător
- Nala Cat
- Tuna the Chiweenie
- Juniper the Fox
- Shinjiro Ono — Marutaro
- Tecuaniventura
- Lil Bub
Style star of 2019
- Kim Kardashian West
- Rihanna
- Celine Dion
- Lady Gaga
- Gigi Hadid
- Cardi B
- Jennifer Lopez
- Harry Styles – câștigător
În timpul aceleași ceremonii, actriţa Jennifer Aniston a primit Icon Award, cântăreaţa Gwen Stefani a fost recompensată cu Fashion Icon Prize, iar Pink, cu Champion Award, pentru munca sa caritabilă cu mai multe asociații.
Adelina Pestrițu a primit premiul pentru cel mai bun influencer din România, acordat de postul E! Entertainment, ocazie cu care a mers la Los Angeles la gala Peoples Choice ca să îl ridice. Românca a profitat de ocazie și s-a pozat cu Kim Kardashian și Pink.