Cum arată fiica lui Kurt Cobain și a lui Courtney Love la 26 de ani
Cum arată fiica lui Kurt Cobain și a lui Courtney Love la 26 de ani

Fiica regretatului rocker Kurt Cobain, liderul trupei Nirvana, și al actriței Courtney Love este o tânără plină de senzualitate.

De Dana Aramă,

Frances Bean Cobain este singurul copil al lui Kurt Cobain și al lui Courtney Love.

În vârstă de 26 de ani, Frances s-a tranformat într-o tânără extrem de frumoasă. Aceasta seamănă foarte mult cu celebrii săi părinți.

Frances este model, dar este interesată și de muzică. De altfel, pe conturile sale de socializare, Fances a postat înregistrări video în care apare în timp ce cântă la chitară.

În ciuda faptului că are 1,2 milioane de urmăritări pe Instagram, Frances nu este foarte activă, făcând postări destul de rar.

Frances avea doi ani când tatăl său, Kurt Cobain, a murit, în anul 1994. Numele Frances l-a primit după Frances McKee, chitaristul de la The Vaselines.

FOTO: Northfoto; Instagram

