Cum arată fiica lui Kurt Cobain și a lui Courtney Love la 26 de ani

De
Frances Bean Cobain este singurul copil al lui Kurt Cobain și al lui Courtney Love.
În vârstă de 26 de ani, Frances s-a tranformat într-o tânără extrem de frumoasă. Aceasta seamănă foarte mult cu celebrii săi părinți.
Frances este model, dar este interesată și de muzică. De altfel, pe conturile sale de socializare, Fances a postat înregistrări video în care apare în timp ce cântă la chitară.
View this post on Instagram
be forewarned , these are clips of a very sad song but its raw and truthful so i wanted to share it. I know you werent meant to stay in this place Sometimes I find it hard to look at My own face Maybe one day I will talk to you If Im lucky it wont be too soon They say Im soft and resemble an Angel What happens to angels When they die Music coming soonish yall. thanks for the continued interest and words of encouragement. I see them all and they make my heart full
În ciuda faptului că are 1,2 milioane de urmăritări pe Instagram, Frances nu este foarte activă, făcând postări destul de rar.
Frances avea doi ani când tatăl său, Kurt Cobain, a murit, în anul 1994. Numele Frances l-a primit după Frances McKee, chitaristul de la The Vaselines.
FOTO: Northfoto; Instagram