Cum arată fiica lui Kurt Cobain și a lui Courtney Love la 26 de ani

be forewarned , these are clips of a very sad song but its raw and truthful so i wanted to share it. I know you werent meant to stay in this place Sometimes I find it hard to look at My own face Maybe one day I will talk to you If Im lucky it wont be too soon They say Im soft and resemble an Angel What happens to angels When they die Music coming soonish yall. thanks for the continued interest and words of encouragement. I see them all and they make my heart full