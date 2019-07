Cum arată soția româncă a fotbalistului Javier Hernandez la doar câteva săptămâni după ce a născut. S-a pozat în lenjerie intimă

View this post on Instagram

2.5 weeks post baby ❤️ I cant believe how much my body has changed since giving birth. I am so in awe of all the changes a womans body goes through in pregnancy and after! Obviously a long way from my goal but keeping my body healthy and milk supply up to feed Noah is my number 1 priority but so excited to get back to the gym in a few weeks!! ❤️ #postpartumbody