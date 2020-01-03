View this post on Instagram

In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. Im a beginner and its kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body ? !!! I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature …. shes really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather ?????☀️ I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash … I did 6 in high school so Im trying to gain speed !!!! I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen ?????. I hope you all have a wonderful new year and GOD SPEED !!!!! PS Im so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga ?‍♀️ its the new thing you know ????? !!!!