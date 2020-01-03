De
În înregistrarea făcută publică pe Instagram, Britney Spears, în vârstă de 38 de ani, apare îmbrăcată în costum de baie, în curtea casei sale.
În filmare, artista apare în timp ce face exerciții de yoga.
„În anul 2020 voi face mai multă acroyoga și elementele de bază pentru yoga”, le-a transmis Britney Spears celor care o urmăresc în mediul online.
In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. Im a beginner and its kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body ? !!! I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature …. shes really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather ?????☀️ I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash … I did 6 in high school so Im trying to gain speed !!!! I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen ?????. I hope you all have a wonderful new year and GOD SPEED !!!!! PS Im so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga ?♀️ its the new thing you know ????? !!!!
Înregistrarea postată de Britney Spears a făcut furori în mediul online, fiind văzută de peste două milioane de internauți.
