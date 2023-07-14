Cuprins:
Producțiile HBO domină lista cu cele mai multe selecții la nivel global, datorită serialelor „Succession”, „The Last of Us” și „The White Lotus”. Acestea au împreună 74 de nominalizări.
Trei românii nominalizați la premiile Emmy 2023
Ultimul sezon al serialului „Succession” a adunat 27 de nominalizări. Este pentru prima dată în istoria premiilor Emmy când trei actori din același serial au obținut nominalizări la categoria „Cel mai bun actor în rol principal”. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin și Sarah Snook se află printre cei nominalizați.
Printre cei nominalizați la Premiile Emmy 2023 se numără și trei artiști români, care au participat la serialul „Wednesday”, filmat în România. Adrian Curelea – director artistic, Adina Bucur – superviser de costume și Bianca Boeroiu – make-up artist au șanse la un trofeu.
Lista nominalizărilor la Premiile Emmy 2023
Cel mai bun serial de dramă:
- Andor (Disney+)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- House Of The Dragon (HBO Max)
- The Last Of Us (HBO Max)
- Succession (HBO Max)
- The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Cel mai bun serial de comedie:
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO Max)
- The Bear (FX)
- Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Wednesday (Netflix)
Cea mai bună miniserie:
- Beef (Netflix)
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)
- Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Cel mai bun actor principal într-un serial de dramă:
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
- Brian Cox – Succession (HBO Max)
- Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO Max)
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Pedro Pascal – The Last Of Us (HBO Max)
- Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO Max)
Cea mai bună actriță principală într-un serial de dramă:
- Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us (HBO
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO Max)
Cel mai bun actor principal într-un serial de comedie:
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO Max)
- Jason Segel – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
Cea mai bună actriță principală într-un serial de comedie:
- Christina Applegate – Dead To Me (Netflix)
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday (Netflix)
Cel mai bun actor principal într-o miniserie:
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome To Chippendales (Hulu)
- Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
- Michael Shannon – George & Tammy (Showtime)
- Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
Cea mai bună actriță principală într-o miniserie:
- Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)
- Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (Showtime)
- Dominique Fishback – Swarm (Prime Video)
- Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)
- Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)
- Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
Cel mai bun actor secundar într-un serial de dramă:
- F Murray Abraham – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO Max)
- Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Theo James – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO Max)
- Alan Ruck – Succession (HBO Max)
- Will Sharp – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Alexander Skarsgård – Succession (HBO Max)
Cea mai bună actriță secundară într-un serial de dramă:
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)
- Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)
- J Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO Max)
- Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Cel mai bun actor secundar într-un serial de comedie:
- Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO Max)
- Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO Max)
Cea mai bună actriță secundară într-un serial de comedie:
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Juno Temple – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Cel mai bun actor secundar într-o miniserie:
- Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Joseph Lee – Beef (Netflix)
- Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Young Mazino – Beef (Netflix)
- Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO Max)
Cea mai bună actriță secundară într-o miniserie:
- Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
- Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
- Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
- Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Merritt Wever – Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)
Cea mai bună serie de discuții:
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Cea mai bună emisiune-concurs:
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
- Survivor (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)
Cel mai bun documentar sau emisiune specială de non-ficțiune:
- Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO Max)
- Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)
- My Transparent Life (Prime Video)
- Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)
Cel mai bun serial documentar sau de non-ficțiune:
- Dear Mama (FX)
- 100 Foot Wave (HBO Max)
- Secrets Of The Elephants (National Geographic)
- The 1619 Project (Hulu)
- The U.S. And The Holocaust (PBS)
Când are loc decernarea Premiilor Emmy 2023
Decernarea Premiilor Emmy 2023 este programată pentru data de 18 septembrie, însă ar putea fi amânată din cauza grevei făcută de actorii de la Hollywood.
