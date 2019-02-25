Vezi aici cele mai importante momente ale Galei Oscar 2019

Cele mai multe premii:

„Bohemian Rhapsody” – 4

„Green Book” – 3

„Roma” – 3

„Black Panther” – 3

PREMIILE OSCAR 2019 | Lista completă a câştigătorilor

Cel mai bun film:

„Black Panther”

„BlacKkKlansman”

„Bohemian Rhapsody”

„The Favourite”

„Green Book”

„Roma”

„A Star Is Born”

„Vice”

Cel mai bun regizor:

Spike Lee („BlacKkKlansman”)

Pawel Pawlikowski („Cold War”)

Yorgos Lanthimos („The Favourite”)

Alfonso Cuaron („Roma”)

Adam McKay („Vice”)

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:

Christian Bale („Vice)

Bradley Cooper („A Star Is Born”)

Willem Dafoe („At Eternity’s Gate”)

Rami Malek („Bohemian Rhapsody”)

Viggo Mortensen („Green Book”)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal:

Yalitza Aparicio („Roma”)

Glenn Close („The Wife”)

Olivia Colman („The Favourite”)

Lady Gaga („A Star Is Born”)

Melissa McCarthy („Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:

Mahershala Ali („Green Book”)

Adam Driver („BlacKkKlansman”)

Sam Elliott („A Star is Born”)

Richard E. Grant („Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Sam Rockwell („Vice”)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar:

Amy Adams („Vice”)

Marina De Tavira („Roma”)

Regina King („If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Emma Stone („The Favourite”)

Rachel Weisz („The Favourite”)

Cel mai bun film străin:

„Capernaum” (Liban)

„Cold War” (Polonia)

„Roma” (Mexic)

„Never Look Away” (Germania)

„Shoplifters” (Japonia)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie:

„Incredibles 2”

„Isle of Dogs”

„Mirai”

„Ralph Breaks the Internet”

„Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse”

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:

„The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

„BlacKkKlansman”

„Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

„If Beale Street Could Talk”

„A Star Is Born”

Cel mai bun scenariu original:

„The Favourite”

„First Reformed”

„Green Book”

„Roma”

„Vice”

Cea mai bună imagine:

„Cold War”

„The Favourite”

„Never Look Away”

„Roma”

„A Star Is Born”

Cel mai bun montaj:

„BlacKkKlansman”

„Bohemian Rhapsody”

„The Favourite”

„Green Book”

„Vice „

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:

„Black Panther”

„BlacKkKlansman”

„If Beale Street Could Talk”

„Isle of Dogsv

„Mary Poppins Returns”

Cel mai bun cântec:

„All the Stars” („Black Panther”)

„I’ll Fight” („RBG”)

„The Place Where Lost Things Go” („Mary Poppins Returns”)

„Shallow” („A Star Is Born”)

„When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” („The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”)

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet:

„Black Panther”

„Bohemian Rhapsody”

„First Man”

„A Quiet Place”

„Roma”

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet:

„Black Panther”

„A Star Is Born”

„Bohemian Rhapsody”

„Roma”

„First Man”

Cel mai bun design de producţie

„Black Panther”

„The Favourite”

„First Man”

„Mary Poppins Returns”

„Roma”

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:

„Avengers: Infinity War”

„Christopher Robin”

„First Man”

„Ready Player One”

„Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Cel mai bun machiaj / cea mai bună coafură:

„Border”

„Mary Queen of Scots”

„Vice”

Cele mai bune costume:

„The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

„Black Panther”

„Mary Poppins Returns”

„The Favourite”

„Mary Queen of Scots”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat:

„Animal Behavior”

„Bao”

„Late Afternoon”

„One Small Step”

„Weekends”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action

„Detainment”

„Skin”

„Marguerite”

„Fauve”

„Mother”

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar:

„Free Solo”

„Hale County This Morning This Evening”

„Minding the Gap”,

„Of Fathers and Sons”

„RBG”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar:

„Black Sheep”

„End Game”

„Lifeboat”

„A Night at the Garden”

„Period. End of Sentence”

