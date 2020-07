epa01093717 Kjell Henning Bjornestad of Norway performs in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest finals in Memphis, Tennessee, USA 17 August 2007. Elvis Presley fans from around the world have come to the Memphis area to honour their idol on the 30th anniversary of his death. Elvis died at Graceland, his Memphis home, on 16th August 1977. EPA/TANNEN MAURY