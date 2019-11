BUCHAREST, Nov. 10, 2019 Romanian President Klaus Iohannis speaks to the media in Bucharest, Romania, on Nov. 10, 2019. Exit polls showed that incumbent Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is ahead of other candidates in the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, gaining 39 percent of the votes. (Photo by Cristian CristelXinhua) (Credit Image: © Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)