Iranian Foreign Minister ABBAS ARAGHCHI (C) speaks with an unidentified Omani official upon his arrival at Muscat, ahead of negotiations with U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. The United States and Iran are set to engage in a new round of technical and high-level nuclear negotiations on April 26, following reports of progress in their previous meetings. This will mark the third round of nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. taking place in Muscat. Iran And The US Hold Third Nuclear Talks In Oman, Muscat - 25 Apr 2025