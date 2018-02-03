Burnley – Manchester City este primul meci al etapei a 26-a din Premier League. Alte partide interesante sunt Arsenal – Everton și Liverpool – Tottenham.
Sâmbătă, 3 februarie
14:30 Burnley – Manchester City 1-1 VIDEO
17:00 Bournemouth – Stoke City 2-1 VIDEO
17:00 Brighton & Hove Albion – West Ham United 3-1 VIDEO
17:00 Leicester City – Swansea City 1-1 VIDEO
17:00 Manchester United – Huddersfield Town 2-0 VIDEO
17:00 West Bromwich Albion – Southampton 2-3 VIDEO
19:30 Arsenal – Everton
Duminică, 4 februarie
16:15 Crystal Palace – Newcastle United
18:30 Liverpool – Tottenham
Luni, 5 februarie
22:00 Watford – Chelsea
Clasamentul, AICI.