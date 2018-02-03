Acasa > Sport > ANGLIA > Anglia, etapa a 26-a. Burnley – City s-a terminat cu o surpriză. Sanchez, gol pentru United / VIDEO
03 Feb. 2018 19:01

Anglia, etapa a 26-a. Burnley – City s-a terminat cu o surpriză. Sanchez, gol pentru United / VIDEO

Burnley – Manchester City este primul meci al etapei a 26-a din Premier League. Alte partide interesante sunt Arsenal – Everton și Liverpool – Tottenham.

Sâmbătă, 3 februarie
 
14:30 Burnley – Manchester City 1-1 VIDEO
17:00 Bournemouth – Stoke City 2-1 VIDEO
17:00 Brighton & Hove Albion – West Ham United 3-1 VIDEO
17:00 Leicester City – Swansea City 1-1 VIDEO
17:00 Manchester United – Huddersfield Town 2-0 VIDEO
17:00 West Bromwich Albion – Southampton 2-3 VIDEO
19:30 Arsenal – Everton
 
Duminică, 4 februarie
 
16:15 Crystal Palace – Newcastle United
18:30 Liverpool – Tottenham
 
Luni, 5 februarie
 
22:00 Watford – Chelsea
 
Clasamentul, AICI.
