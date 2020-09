epa08557485 Pedestrians wearing protective masks are walking past event posters of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which was rescheduled to open on 23 July 2021 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, 15 July 2020. (issued 21 July 2020) Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics should have begun on 24 July 2020 but were postponed for one year. This is the first time that the Summer Olympic Games have been postponed rather than canceled. They are now due to be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021. As the pandemic is still spreading around the globe, uncertainty remains whether the Games can be held or not. Professional sports competitions like soccer and baseball have resumed without supporters' attendance to avoid transmission of the coronavirus but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach confirmed the Olympic Games will not happen behind closed doors. In June, Tokyo 2020 organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said that Tokyo would present a ?simplified? Olympics and search for possible ways to reduce costs. The announcement came after Tokyo 2020 organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori declared that the Tokyo 2020 wouldn?t be reported further and shall be canceled if they cannot be held in 2021. The latest polls show that less than a quarter of the population is approving the idea of holding next summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics as scheduled, more than 70 percent are in favor of another postponement, or even the cancellation of the event. Even if the Japanese capital has an official low number of COVID-19 cases, the arrival of tens of thousands of visitors from abroad is worrying about the population. The COVID-19 crisis threw the Japanese organizers and officials into an abyss where financial, political, and sports issues are mixed. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET