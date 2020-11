epa08841635 (FILE) - Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona (L, top) before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Argentina in St.Petersburg, Russia, 26 June 2018 (re-issued on 25 November 2020). Diego Maradona has died after a heart attack, media reports claimed on 25 November 2020. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI EDITORIAL USE ONLY