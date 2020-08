epaselect epa08445687 Robert Lewandowski (top) and Thomas Mueller (L, front) of Bayern Munich in action against Dortmund's Mats Hummels (2-R) and Axel Witsel (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, 26 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Federico Gambarini / POOL DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.