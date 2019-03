După o carieră de 11 ani, fostul campion UFC, Conor McGregor, a anunțat, printr-un mesaj postat pe Twitter, că se retrage.

Hey guys quick announcement, Ive decided to retire from the sport formally known as ”Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!

— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) 26 martie 2019