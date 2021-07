Marius Cozmiuc (L) and Ciprian Tudosa of Romania pose with their silver medals after placing second in the Men's Pair Final during the Rowing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo, Japan, 29 July 2021. EPA-EFE/,Image: 623995636, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia