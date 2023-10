File photo dated Aoril 30, 2023 of Juventus's Paul Pogba portrait during Bologna FC vs Juventus FC. Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended from playing because of an anti-doping offence. Italy's national anti-doping tribunal (Nado) said Pogba returned a test with elevated levels of testosterone after Juve's 3-0 win at Udinese on 20 August. France international Pogba, 30, was an unused substitute but was selected at random for post-match drug testing. If found guilty of doping, he could face a ban of between two and four years. Photo by Ettore Griffoni/IPA/ABACAPRESS.COM