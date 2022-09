September 8, 2022, London, United Kingdom: London, England, 8th September 2022. A tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II is shown on the big screen after the UEFA Europa Conference League match at the London Stadium, London. (Credit Image: © Kieran Cleeves/CSM via ZUMA Press Wire),Image: 720824177, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. No Use in UK * United Kingdom Rights OUT * Please contact your sales representative with questions., Model Release: no