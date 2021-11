epa09605436 Travelers read information at a Covid-19 testing center at the departure area of the International Airport in Duesseldorf, Germany, 26 November 2021. The spread of a potentially more dangerous variant of coronavirus in southern Africa has caused international concern. Experts fear that the heavily-mutated B.1.1.529 Coronavirus variant could be highly contagious - because of its unusually large number of mutations - and that could also penetrate the protective shield of vaccines more easily. The German government is restricting air travel with South Africa as a result. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH