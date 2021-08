Italy, Budelli island (Sardinia) - April 28, 2021.Italian Mauro Morandi (82) is to leave the island where he has lived alone for more than 30 years after pressure from local authorities . .Morandi is known as the modern Robinson Crusoe .Archive file.IN CASE YOU INTERESTED IN THIS STORY, WE CAN ARRANGE AN EXCLUSIVE PHOTO SHOOTING AND AN INTERVIEW WITH Mr. MORANDI ON ASSIGNMENT. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFOS,Image: 608361968, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: * France, Germany and Italy Rights Out *, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia