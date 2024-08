SOLINGEN, GERMANY - AUGUST 24: Police stand guard in the crime scene where at least 3 people were killed by a knife attack on August 24, 2024 in Solingen, Germany. The attack took place in the evening of Friday during a festival celebrating 650 years of the city Solingen. The attacker is still on the run and police could not find him. Hesham Elsherif / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM