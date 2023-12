Palestinians injured in Israeli air strikes is transferred to Al-Aqsa Hospital on December 29, 2023 in Dair El-Balah, Gaza. More than 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since the October 7th, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry. Whilst 93 per cent of 2.3 million Gazans are "acutely food insecure," according to the World Food Programme. Photo by Omar Ashtawy apaimages//APAIMAGES_pa011391/Credit:Omar Ashtawy apaimages/SIPA/ Profimedia Images