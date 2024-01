KAOSIUNG, TAIWAN - JANUARY 07: Followers of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate, Lai Ching-te, support the candidate during a campaign rally ahead of the presidential election in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on January 7, 2024. Frontrunner Lai, whom viewed as a separatist by China, is leading opinion polls to be Taiwan's next president, which could affect global geopolitics for years to come. Man Hei Leung / Anadolu