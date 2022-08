Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is shown on a monitor screen via video link from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov, at the Moscow City court before a hearing of an appeal against verdict issued the Lefortovo Court, Moscow, Russia, 17 May 2022. The Lefortovo Court of Moscow sentenced politician Alexei Navalny to nine years in a strict regime colony and a fine of 1.2 million rubles for large-scale fraud and contempt of court. The founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, Alexei Navalny, was poisoned in the summer of 2020 and taken to Berlin for treatment, from where he flew to Moscow in January 2021. Immediately upon his return to Russia, he was detained and arrested, the court replaced his suspended sentence with a real one in the Yves Rocher case. Since March 2021, he has been in a colony in the city of Pokrov, Vladimir Region. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV