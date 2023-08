(FILES) Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link from his penal colony before a hearing over the extremism criminal case against him, at the Basmanny district court in Moscow on April 26, 2023. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces trial again on August 4, 2023 to hear whether he has been found guilty of "creating an extremist community", a charge that could see him spend 20 more years behind bars. He was already serving a nine year sentence in a maximum security prison for "embezzlement", a charge that his supporters say was trumped up in retaliation for challenging President Vladimir Putin and Russia's political establishment. In a statement to his followers on August 3, 2023, Navalny said that he expected the court to hand him a lengthy, "Stalinist" prison sentence of about 18 years, and called on his supporters to resist Putin's rule.,Image: 794133469, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no