Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, stands inside a cage after he was sentenced to life in prison by a Ukrainian court for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial arising from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 23, 2022 Russian Soldier Vadim Shishimarin Was Sentenced To Life In Prison By A Ukrainian Court, Kyiv, Ukraine - 23 May 2022,Image: 693771823, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia