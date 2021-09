The Gulf Petrol station on the A4 in Littlewick Green were rationing unleaded petrol to Ł20 per person. No diesel was available but they are expecting a delivery tomorrow. The petrol shortage crisis has got worse over the weekend as people have been panic buying. The ongoing shortage of HGV drivers following Brexit continues Petrol rationing, Littlewick Green, Berkshire, UK - 26 Sep 2021,Image: 634396543, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia