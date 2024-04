Pictures must credit: MoD A laser weapon which can down aircraft and disable ships has been unveiled by Britain's Ministry of Defence. The £140million GBP DragonFire has been under development since 2017, but now declassified information about it has been released. And it includes footage of the weapon targeting and destroying a drone. The laser consisting of bundled-up glass fibres with their output turned into a single beam. Mounted on a turret, it also has a secondary laser and an electro-optical camera for target acquisition and beam correction. The footage is from a field test at the British Army's Hebrides Range in Scotland in January this year where it tracked and engaged various targets. Graphics were also released showing DragonFire in action aboard a warship where crippling the engines of an enemy boat, blinding one drone and shooting down a second. A larger-scale second generation weapon system is the next project. Picture suplied by JLPPA. Profimedia Images