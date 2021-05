„Atât de toxică, încât simți că îți ard ochii”. Apa potabilă, un lux pentru oamenii din Beirut

epa08613060 A woman supplies her home with water, in Soyapango, El Salvador, 18 August 2020 (Issued 19 August 2020). The Salvadoran town of Soyapango (east), the second municipality most affected by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic, is currently facing a water shortage crisis that prevents its inhabitants from practicing constant hand washing, one of the main recommendations to counteract the disease. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura