epa09400116 People walk past the Marble Arch Mound in London in Britain, 06 August 2021. The Marble Arch Mound will open to the public for free from 09 August 2021 after Westminster Council dropped the 4.50 British pound entrance fee following a string of complaints from the first visitors to the man-made hill, which temporarily shut a week after it opened on 26 July 2021. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES