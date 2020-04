epa08381967 A line of willing shoppers stretches from one of the stores at Alexanderplatz square in Berlin, Germany, 24 April 2020. Shops under 800 square meters were allowed to re open under some restrictions at the German capital. The German government and local authorities are beginning to consider to gradually end restrictions made to cope with the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER