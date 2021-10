epa09527681 Members of the public leave flowers for Sir David Amess near the crime scene where the MP for Southend West was stabbed to death in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain, 16 October 2021. Amess was reportedly stabbed several times on 15 October at a church in Leigh-on-Sea while holding a constituency surgery and later died of his injuries. The police are treating the killing of Amess as a terrorist incident. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA