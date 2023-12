The Boeing 737 MAX is the fourth generation of the Boeing 737, a narrow-body airliner manufactured by Boeing Commercial Airplanes a division of American company Boeing. It succeeds the Boeing 737 Next Generation and competes with the Airbus A320neo family. The new series was announced on August 30, 2011. Le Bourget, France, June 18, 2023. Photo by Thomas Arnoux/ABACAPRESS.COM