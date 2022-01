A women receives an injection of a vaccine against COVID-19 from a mobile immunization team in the village of Krushovitsa, Bulgaria on 10 October 2021. Bulgaria continues to be the last in terms of vaccination in the EU. This is shown by the latest data of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Only 18 percent of Bulgarians over 18 have been vaccinated with the first dose, and 16.2 percent are fully immunized against COVID-19. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV