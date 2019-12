epa08092428 An undated handout photo made available by the National Navy of Uruguay (Armada Nacional del Uruguay)'s twitter account shows several bundles containing 4,418 kg of cocaine seized at the Port of Montevideo, Uruguay (issued 28 December 2019). Authorities announced that after an inspection on 26 December 2019, they found the drugs hidden in a soy flour shipment, calling it the biggest setback for drug traffickers in the country's history. The cargo's final destination was suspected to Lome, the capital and largest city of Togo. EPA-EFE/NATIONAL NAVY OF URUGUAY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES