This footage and images show how a missing dog left stranded on mudflats off the Hampshire coast was saved from the rising tide after she was lured to safety by a sausage tied to a drone. Millie the jack russell-whippet cross slipped her lead on 13 January - and was later found on some mudflats near the village of Langstone. Rescuers had to abandon their search overnight, with police, firefighters and coastguards unable to complete a rescue - and time running out before she might have been swept away. However, the Denmead Drone Search & Rescue team, who had helped in the search for Millie, came up with an ingenious idea - attaching a sausage to a drone in the hope the scent would lure her to safety. It worked perfectly as Millie followed the sausage to higher ground and has now been reunited with her owner.