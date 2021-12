BUCHAREST, March 25, 2020 People walk on a street in Bucharest, Romania, March 24, 2020. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown from Wednesday morning with only a few exceptions, in a latest move to contain the COVID-19 epidemic.. Romania reported 186 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 762. (Photo by Gabriel PetrescuXinhua) (Credit Image: © Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)