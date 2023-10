CHYZNE, POLAND - OCTOBER 2: A sign indicating the Polish border is seen near the close to the Slovakian border as Polish Border Guard patrol in Chyzne, Poland on October 2, 2023. Polish government introduced checks near the border with Slovakia due the increase of migrants trying to cross borders between countries in the region. Border crossings between Poland and Slovakia were closed in 2004 when both countries joined the European Union and Schengen area. Jakub Porzycki / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM