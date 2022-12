epa10375957 US President Joe Biden (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) hold a press conference in the East Room of the White House Washington, DC, USA, 21 December 2022. In his first trip out of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, Zelensky is visiting DC to meet with President Biden and address a joint session of Congress. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO