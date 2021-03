Ferrari Press Agency Wine 1 Ref 12765 25/03/2021 See Ferrari text Pictures must credit: Space Cargo Unlimited A dozen €4,250 euros bottle of wine have been tasted after being sent up into space for over a year.And tasters who uncorked and sampled the year 2000 Chateau Petrus Pomerol said it had aged about three years away from Earth’s gravity and atmosphere.The wine had a 438-day, 19-hour stay on the International Space Station.Experts who sampled the contents said it had taken on a brick-like colouring compared to the wine’s original red hue before being sent into orbit.The mission was part of an effort to make plants on Earth more resilient to climate change and disease by exposing them to new stresses, and to better understand the ageing process, fermentation and bubbles in wine.Frahce-based Space Cargo Unlimited, which focuses on turning microgravity benefits into viable commercial ventures, launched the bottles to the orbiting lab in 2019.The case of prestigious red wine was shipped to the space station aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule, which was organized by Space Cargo Unlimited and the University of Bordeaux’s wine institute. OPS: Pouring the wine for the blind taste testing Picture supplied by Ferrari