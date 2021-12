epa08310075 Passengers queue to get flights to Argentina along with a coronavirus awareness poster, at the Rio de Janeiro International Airport, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 March 2020. Brazil will begin to restrict the entry for foreigners on international flights, but will not close its airspace, as a measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus, as announced by the Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro. Brazil extended the closure of borders with all nine bordering countries on 19 March. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA