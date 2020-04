HENGYANG, April 5, 2020 A medic welcomes and hugs her colleague who has supported virus-hit Hubei Province and has come back to work at the Second Affiliated Hospital of University of South China after undergoing quarantine at a designated hotel in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, April 5, 2020.. These medics returned to their positions on Sunday after undergoing quarantine and rest. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Cao Zhengping/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)