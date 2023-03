03 March 2023, Hamburg: U.S. General Christopher Cavoli, Commander-in-Chief of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), speaks in the Great Banquet Hall during the traditional Matthiae meal at City Hall. The Matthiae meal is considered the oldest guest banquet still celebrated in the world. Photo: Marcus Brandt/dpa,Image: 760157579, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: GERMANY OUT, Model Release: no