BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - MARCH 24: European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides makes a speech as she holds a press conference on the Export transparency and authorisation mechanism, with the attendance of European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis (not seen) at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, on March 24, 2021. Stephanie Lecocq / Pool / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM